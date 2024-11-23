Star batter Virat Kohli flopped with the bat in the 1st innings of the ongoing 1st Test against Australia in Perth. Despite a stellar record in Australia, the former India captain lasted just 12 balls before fending off a climbing Hazlewood delivery that took an edge to Usman Khawaja at slip. As Kohli's barren patch continued, former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar pointed out major flaw in the star batter's technique. He feels Kohli has been struggling against the shorter delivery of late.

"It's something I've said before as well, post [2023] Virat Kohli has been very concerned about that ball pitched up, Jimmy Anderson kind, outside the off stump. So he stands outside the batting crease, wants to get on to the front foot to nullify the swing. But now bowlers are bowling shorter to him because of that," Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo.

Manjrekar also recalled Kohli's struggles in the recent home series against New Zealand, where he managed just 93 runs across six innings. The cricketer-turned-commentator pinpointed that opposition bowlers are trying to target Kohli's body by bowling him short deliveries on the leg side.

"We saw that in the Bangalore Test match, New Zealand bowlers doing that and Virat Kohli getting out on the leg side. Josh Hazlewood was generally fuller, 60% of balls in the full area, but the moment Virat Kohli started doing this, he went a little short," he added.

Manjrekar suggested that Kohli's premeditated front-foot technique makes him a bit vulnerable, especially in Australia where the pace and bounce will make his case only worse.

"So basically he's put all his eggs in one basket, Kohli, which is about not getting out on the front foot, to that swinging full length ball. But that's now making him a little vulnerable to all other deliveries, especially the one that is shorter," Manjrekar further explained.