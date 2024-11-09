A big u-turn could be on the cards over captain Rohit Sharma's participation in the upcoming opening fixture of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Rohit himself revealed that he isn't sure of his availability for the first Test against Australia at Perth. But, it looks like things could change, after multiple reports suggested that the skipper is set to travel to Australia with the first batch of Indian players on November 10. Rohit's availability for the first Test looked doubtful over a 'personal reason' but the opening batter's could see a slight change.

While these are only rumours, there's been intense chatter around Rohit and his wife Ritika Sajdeh expecting their second child, which is the reason behind the India captain seeking time off.

As per a report in India Today, Rohit will be flying to Australia with the first set of Indian players on Sunday while the other batch will fly on Monday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had to divide the team into two batches after failing to accommodate them on a single commercial flight.

While Rohit will be with the team for the series opener, mere his presence doesn't confirm his participation in the Perth Test. Rohit could return home by the time the match starts. But, in a case where he can participate in the opening match, it seems like Rohit wants to give himself a chance.

"He is travelling but his participation in the 1st Test is yet not confirmed. Will see what happens next anything in regards to this. His availability is subject to his personal matter," India Today quoted a source as saying.

After the conclusion of the New Zealand Test series, Rohit was asked about his availability for the Perth match. He ha said: "I am not sure of my availability for the first Test in Perth, Fingers Crossed."

Rohit was involved in a 6-hour meeting involving BCCI selection committee chief Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir. Plenty of important points, including the reasons for India's 0-3 defeat against the Kiwis, were discussed in the meeting.

"It was a six-hour marathon meeting, which was obviously on cards after such a debacle. India are going on a tour of Australia, and the BCCI would obviously like to ensure that the team is back on track and would like to know how the think-tank (Gambhir-Rohit-Agarkar) are going about it," a PTI report quoted a source as saying.