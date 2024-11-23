Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Australia LIVE, 1st Test Day 2: Fiery Harshit Rana Outplays Nathan Lyon, Here's How Crowd Reacts
India vs Australia LIVE Score: India are on the cusp of getting a huge lead as Australia have lost their ninth wicket.
India vs Australia 1st Test LIVE Scorecard: Jasprit Bumrah eyes five-for.© AFP
IND vs AUS Live Updates 1st Test Day 2: India are on the cusp of getting a huge lead as Australia have lost their ninth wicket. Nathan Lyon, who departed for 5, became the latest victim of debutant pacer Harshit Rana. Currently, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood are standing unbeaten at the crease for nine-down Australia. On the other hand, the Indian bowlers are desperately aiming to bundle out the hosts at the earliest. 17 wickets fell on the opening day as India were bowled out for a total of 150, before Jasprit Bumrah's sensational spell put Australia 67/7 in Perth. Bumrah tore through Australia's top-order like a hot knife through butter as the hosts trailed the visitors by 83 runs and just three wickets in hand. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the LIVE Score Updates of India vs Australia 1st Test Match Day 2, Straight from Optus Stadium, Perth
1st Test, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2024/25, Nov 22, 2024
Day 2 | Morning Session
AUS
79/9 (34.0)
IND
150
Perth Stadium, Perth
India won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 2.32
Batsman
Mitchell Starc
11* (33)
Josh Hazlewood
0 (4)
Bowler
Jasprit Bumrah
23/5 (13)
Harshit Rana
39/2 (12)
- 08:19 (IST)AUS vs IND 1st Test Day 2, Live: Australia's change in strategyThe Indian pacers are easily dominating the proceedings against the Australian batters. In desperation of scoring runs, the duo of Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon are now experimenting with their shots. They are trying new shots, in hoping of getting some boundaries. Former India batter and coach Ravi Shastri has said in his commentary that even if they add 30 runs from here, it will be invaluable for Australia.AUS 77/8 (32 overs)
- 08:12 (IST)IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 2, Live: Maiden OverAfter Jasprit Bumrah stunned everyone with the wicket of Alex Carey, debutant Harshit Rana impresses with his pace. Bowling the very over, Rana delivers a maiden as Australia duo of Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon struggle. The duo need to form a stable partnership, in order to keep Australia alive in the innings.AUS 70/8 (30 overs)
- 08:04 (IST)AUS vs IND 1st Test Day 2, Live: OUT. fifer for BumrahOUT!!! And Jasprit Bumrah does it again and he provides India with another breakthrough. This time, he dismisses Alex Carey for 21. Bumrah outplays Carey by offering some extra bounce as the Aussie star gets bamboozled and hits the edge on the ball. Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant makes no mistake and takes a stunning catch as Bumrah takes his five-wicket haul. It is Bumrah's 11th five-wicket haul in Test cricket.AUS 70/8 (28.1 overs)
- 07:54 (IST)IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 2, Live: We are underwayThe second day of the first Test between India and Australia in Perth begins. For Australia, Alex Carey (19*) and Mitchell Starc (6*) will resuming the proceedings from 67/7 as the visitors currently trail by 83 runs. For India, debutant Harshit Rana will be bowling the first over of the day. Let's play!!
- 07:44 (IST)IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 2, Live: Unpredictable Day 1The match, which was billed as a battle between two out of form batting units, lived up to the prediction at least on the first day. As many as 17 wickets fell, which is the first time in seven decades for a Test match on Australian soil. The stand-in India skipper, much to everyone's surprise, opted to bat on a track with a liberal grass cover which generated appreciable seam movement and midriff high bounce.
- 07:38 (IST)IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 2, Live: India's strong pace attackThe Indian pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and debutant Harshit Rana brought back India in the game with a stellar performance leaving Australia reeling at 67/7 on the first day of the 1st Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Perth's Optus Stadium.
