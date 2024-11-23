IND vs AUS Live Updates 1st Test Day 2: India are on the cusp of getting a huge lead as Australia have lost their ninth wicket. Nathan Lyon, who departed for 5, became the latest victim of debutant pacer Harshit Rana. Currently, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood are standing unbeaten at the crease for nine-down Australia. On the other hand, the Indian bowlers are desperately aiming to bundle out the hosts at the earliest. 17 wickets fell on the opening day as India were bowled out for a total of 150, before Jasprit Bumrah's sensational spell put Australia 67/7 in Perth. Bumrah tore through Australia's top-order like a hot knife through butter as the hosts trailed the visitors by 83 runs and just three wickets in hand. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the LIVE Score Updates of India vs Australia 1st Test Match Day 2, Straight from Optus Stadium, Perth