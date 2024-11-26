In a sudden move after Team India's victory against Australia in the opening Test of the 5-match series in Perth, head coach Gautam Gambhir has reportedly flown back home. The development comes unexpectedly since there wasn't any plan for Gambhir or any other member of the team to head back home. Gambhir reportedly informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of a 'personal reason' that required him to fly back. It isn't yet known exactly when the India coach would return but he is likely to reunite the team before the second Test in Adelaide.

A report in Indian Express suggested that Gambhir has spoken to the BCCI about his travel plans. The board had no problem in accepting his request.

"Gambhir has informed us that he will be travelling back home and will join the team before the start of the second Test. He has cited personal reasons and the BCCI has accepted his request," the paper quoted a source as saying.

The Indian team is set to travel to Canberra on Wednesday to play a two-day pink-ball tour game, but Gambhir won't be part of the squad for that practice game. The practice match is scheduled to start on Saturday, as the team looks to gear up for the day-night Test in Adelaide.

The exact reason behind Gambhir's sudden departure isn't known. As the head coach flies back home, the Indian team has been reunited with skipper Rohit Sharma who had missed the first Test in Perth due to the birth of his baby boy.

Rohit was spotted sitting with Gambhir in the Indian dressing room on Day 4 of the series opener against Australia. The opening batter was also spotted practicing with the pink-ball in the nets on Monday as he looked to get some work done ahead of the Adelaide clash.