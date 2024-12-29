India captain Rohit Sharma was not happy with pacer Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep as Australia's tail frustrated them on Day 4 of the 4th Test in Melbourne on Sunday. Rohit was seen having an intense discussion with the team during a drinks break, and let his frustration known to the likes of Siraj and Akash. Australia were 91/6 at one stage, before Pat Cummins led a strong rearguard from the tail. As a result, Rohit lashed out at the duo as Australia extended their lead to 333.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, who was on commentary duty, tried to decode what Rohit could might have said to his players. A video of the same had gone viral on social media.

"Have a look at Rohit Sharma here, this is the drinks break, before the tea interval. It looks like that was directed at Akash Deep as well, maybe Siraj. That was just after Bumrah was about to finish his spell. He is singling out the next guy, 'Right now, it's your turn, don't sit back and hide behind Bumrah, I need you to stand up and got the job done as well.' very animated," Ponting said while trying to decode Rohit's words.

"Don't sit back and hide behind bumrah- I need you to stand up and get the job done as well." pic.twitter.com/C0bfJgvytb — Kuljot (@Ro45Kuljot) December 29, 2024

Jasprit Bumrah was once again the standout bowler as he scythed through the middle order on day four in Melbourne to record figures of 4-56 off 24 overs.

The conditions were exploited brilliantly by Bumrah, who continued his dominance across a series in which he has claimed 29 wickets.

The 31-year-old powered past 200 Test victims and he boasts the lowest average at 19.45 of all 85 bowlers to have reached that milestone.

Siraj also took 3-66 while Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar bagged a wicket each.

Both India are Australia are fighting for a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final.

South Africa have already booked their spot after beating Pakistan by 2 wickets in the 1st Test in Centurion on Sunday.

(With AFP Inputs)