The Australian media targeted Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma over his reaction to Yashasvi Jaiswal dropping three catches during the fourth Test encounter in Melbourne. Earlier, a Perth-based tabloid - The West Australian - called Virat Kohli a 'clown' over the controversy involving Sam Konstas. The same publication now took aim at Rohit who was left visibly frustrated with India's lackluster fielding performance with Jaiswal's misses resulting in him expressing his displeasure. The publication went with the headline - "Captain Cry Baby - along with an edited picture of Rohit crying. The slug further read: “Turns out Kohli isn't the only sook in Indian side.”

Earlier, Rohit Sharma came under fire from broadcasters after showcasing an angry body language towards his young teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal, who dropped three catches on day four of the Boxing Day Test Jaiswal, generally a great third slip and gully catcher, had earlier dropped Usman Khawaja on two at leg gully.

In the second session, after Jasprit Bumrah picked three quick wickets, Marnus Labuschagne nicked to Jaiswal in the slips on 46 off Akash Deep. But Jaiswal dropped a relatively simple catch, marking it his second shelled chance of the day.

Rohit reacted furiously to Jaiswal's drop of Labuschagne by immediately throwing his arms in frustration and then blankly towards the youngster.

Virat Kohli was also irate in his reaction, while Akash mouthed a few swear words towards the youngster. Rohit's body language towards Jaiswal on his dropped catch didn't please former Australia batter Mike Hussey.

“I've got to be honest, I don't like that reaction from the Indian skipper. I appreciate he's emotional, and he desperately wants wickets, but you're the one who has to send the message of calm and support. No one means to drop a catch."

“He's gonna feel bad enough as it is for putting a catch down, especially someone like Marnus Labuschagne; it happens quickly, it's in, it's out. You don't need to see that as a young player,” he said on Fox Cricket.

(With IANS inputs)