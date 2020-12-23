After the Indian team's debacle with the bat in the first Test against Australia, former India batsman Wasim Jaffer had taken to social media to share a coded message with India's stand-in captain for the remaining three Tests, Ajinkya Rahane. Hidden in what seemed like a motivational post, Jaffer's message to Rahane was clear and simple - pick Shubman Gill and KL Rahul for the second Test in Melbourne. On Wednesday, Jaffer - who has become quite the sensation on Twitter since announcing retirement from cricket - chose to further drill home the point with another meme.

"Msg decoded??" he wrote along with a photo of Rahane and Team India coach Ravi Shastri.

Rahane can be seen holding up two fingers. The picture is edited to show the names of Gill and Rahul where Rahane's fingers are pointing.

While one batting slot has automatically opened up in the Indian team after Virat Kohli's departure from Australia, Prithvi Shaw is also set to be benched after poor displays in both innings in Adelaide.

Shaw's technical flaws have been widely discussed, with many calls to replace him in the team for the rest of the series.

With Rohit Sharma still quarantining in Sydney, the opener's slot for the second Test is still open and Shubman Gill is the most likely candidate should the management decide to drop Shaw.

Gill hit an impressive half-century in the second practice match before the Test series began.

The eight-wicket defeat in Adelaide means India are 1-0 down in the series going in to the Boxing Day Test.