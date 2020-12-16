Ahead of the first Test of the four-match series against Australia, India skipper Virat Kohli wore a confident look and said his team is all set to tackle any challenge that comes up over the next few days. The first Test, starting Thursday, will be a day-night affair with the pink-ball and Kohli admitted that the twilight period will be a ''tricky one'' for batsmen to face whereas the first session will be ''more disciplined'' for bowlers. "I think you can have a fair idea of how you wanna go about things but I don't think you can plan anything in Test cricket. Test cricket is all about encountering situations and reacting to the situations to the best of your abilities," Kohli said on the eve of the first Test.

"Understanding when you need to attack, when you need to defend, when you need to bat through the session, end the session well and start the session well.

"The pink-ball Test obviously brings in a few more variables like the twilight period. It is a tricky one to bat in that situation and probably bowling in the first session is up to being more disciplined and then at night you have more to offer with the ball.

"So, actually it is the other way around when you compare a normal Test match scenario and something we have to analyse and monitor as we go into the Test match and encounter the situation changing and unfolding itself in front of us.

"We are actually ready to come up with our plans for any situation that we could face," he added.

The skipper said that they are prepared for the Australia challenge as they have different plans for each opponent batsman and added that they need to execute those plans on the field.

"Our plans are pretty much sorted and ready for all the batsman that we are going to come up against. We have to make sure that we execute those plans consistently and as efficiently as possible to be able to trouble them and get those breakthroughs and dismiss them at the right time during the Test match," Kohli said.

"We are only focussed on what we can do as a team and take that confidence and those plans on to the field to be able to execute them."