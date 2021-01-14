Australia Test skipper Tim Paine on Thursday said former India great Sunil Gavaskar is entitled to his opinion, but it does not affect the Australian team one bit. As the third Test between India and Australia ended in a draw, Sunil Gavaskar had openly criticised Paine and he even went on to say that the wicket-keeper batsman has his days numbered as the Test skipper. "I am not going to get into it. Going back and forth with Sunil Gavaskar, do not think I am going to win that. He is entitled to his opinion, it does not affect us one bit," said Paine during a virtual press conference on Thursday.

"If anything it is adding to the Test match. Sunny can keep saying what he wants to say, but in the end, we do not have anything to do with him," he added.

Paine has been dealing with severe criticism for his mannerisms behind the stumps. He was also fined for swearing at the umpire and complaining about Decision Review System (DRS).

On the final day of the third Test, he had a verbal duel with Ravichandran Ashwin. To make the matters worse, Paine also ended up dropping three catches on Day 5.

"I just think I will handle it differently. Last Test, I let it get under my skin, I have admitted that. I will concentrate on myself and leading my team," said Paine.

"This game is about controlling what we can control. If we can do that, we will be in a good position. If you look at my entire career, I have done a good job of staying relaxed. At times, you feel you get caught up in the moment," he added.

India and Australia will now play the fourth and final Test at The Gabba, Brisbane, beginning January 15.