India will play their 100th Test against Australia as they meet in the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday. Both the teams first played the series in 1947/48 in which Australia outplayed India and won the series 4-0. Taking to Twitter, BCCI wrote, "#TeamIndia will play their 100th Test against Australia when the teams square off in the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test at the MCG, starting tomorrow. #AUSvIND." Before the ongoing Test series, India for the first time won the series against Australia at their home conditions in their last tour of 2018/19 as Virat Kohli-led side defeated the hosts 2-1.

Earlier in the day, India named their playing XI for the second Test. The visitors made four changes as Shubman Gill came in for Prithvi Shaw, Ravindra Jadeja for Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant for Wriddhiman Saha, and Mohammed Siraj for Mohammad Shami. Gill and Siraj are set to make their debut in the red-ball game.

Virat Kohli will miss the remaining series as he was granted paternity leave by the BCCI to be with his wife Anushka Sharma for the birth of their first child. In Kohli''s absence, Ajinkya Rahane will lead the Indian side.

Team India XI: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, and Mohd. Siraj.

India are trailing 1-0 in the four-match series after a humiliating eight-wicket loss in the pink-ball Test.