Australia vs India: President Ram Nath Kovind Congratulates Team India For Scripting "Historic Triumph" In Australia
President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday congratulated the Indian cricket team and praised the "exceptional skills and resilience" of the players.
President Ram Nath Kovind Tuesday congratulated the Indian cricket team for scripting a historic triumph in a Test series in Australia, saying the nation is proud of their achievement. India won the fourth and final Test of the series with three wickets, clinching the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by 2-1. "A historic cricketing triumph scripted in Australia! Congratulations to India's talented young cricket team for winning the hard-fought test series. The team showed exceptional skills and resilience. The nation is proud of their achievement," Kovind tweeted.
A historic cricketing triumph scripted in Australia!— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 19, 2021
Congratulations to India's talented young cricket team for winning the hard-fought test series. The team showed exceptional skills and resilience. The nation is proud of their achievement.
More to follow...
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)