Australia defeated India by 8 wickets on Day 3 of the opening Test of the four-match series at the Adelaide Oval. The hosts were handed a target of 90 runs, which they chased down, losing just two wickets. Opener Joe Burns remained unbeaten on 51 runs off 63 deliveries, with seven boundaries and a six to his credit. The paltry target was a result of India finishing with a total of 36/9 in the second innings. Mohammed Shami was declared retired hurt, after being hit on his right arm by a short ball from Pat Cummins. Josh Hazlewood and Cummins accounted for five and four wickets respectively, as the visitors finished with their lowest-ever Test total. Day 2 witnessed Australia being bowled out for 191 in the first innings, with India scoring 244 having won the toss and opted to bat.

Here is a look at India's lowest scores in the history of Test cricket:

1) 36/9 vs Australia, Adelaide Oval 2020: The Indian team finished with a total of 36/9 in the second innings of the first Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. It was the team's lowest-ever total in their 88-year history of Test cricket. None of the batsmen managed to reach double figures, with Mayank Agarwal top-scoring with 9 runs off 40 deliveries.

2) 42/9 vs England, Lord's 1974: The Indian team finished with a total of 42/9 after being asked to follow on at Lord's, on the back of some fine performances by Chris Old and Geoff Arnold. The former registered a five-wicket haul with four wickets for Arnold. The innings lasted just 17 overs, as Eknath Solkar chipped in with 18.

3) 58 vs Australia, Brisbane 1947: It was India's first-ever tour of Australia following the country's Independence. The hosts ended on 282/8 declared, before bowling out the Indian team for 58 in the first innings of the opening Test in Brisbane. Ernie Toschak was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 5/2. Lala Amarnath finished as the top-scorer with 22 runs.

Promoted

4) 58 vs England, Manchester 1952: Fred Trueman wreaked havoc after England declared on a score of 347/9, in the third Test in Manchester. The pacer finished with figures of 8/31 as India were bowled out for 58 in the first innings.

5) 66 vs South Africa, Durban 1996: India were bowled out for 100, in response to South Africa's 235 in the first innings on a pacy wicket in Durban. The hosts further increased their lead in the second innings scoring 259 runs, following half-centuries from the likes of Adam Bacher and Brian McMillan. India failed to improve on their show in the first innings, as Allan Donald and Shaun Pollock picked four and three wickets respectively to bowl out the visitors for 66.