Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer took to social media to take a funny dig at Australia. Ajinkya Rahane scored a brilliant century to help his side grab a lead of 82 runs on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) batting coach took to Twitter and posted a meme, which was captioned as, "If you missed today's play, this is what happend #AUSvIND #INDvsAUS #BoxingDayTest #Rahane #Jadeja".

In the meme, a man is seen boxing a kangaroo with the animal left reeling by the blow.

Rahane, who is captaining India in the absence of Virat Kohli, became the 12th Indian skipper to score a Test hundred in Australia and only the second Indian batsman after Vinoo Mankad to score two tons at the MCG.

Some of the Indian captains to score a Test hundred at the MCG are Kohli and Sourav Ganguly.

Despite, majority of India's batting order falling cheaply to the Aussie bowling department, Rahane and Jadeja staged a brilliant performance, to help the visiting side grab the lead.

Rahane remained unbeaten after scoring 104 runs from 200 balls. He also slammed 12 fours. Meanwhile, Jadeja was also unbeaten after having registered 40 from 104 balls.

India finished with a score of 277 for five after 91.3 overs at stumps on Day 2.

Action will resume on Day 3, which begins on Monday, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The hosts won the first Test match, and currently lead the four-match series, 1-0.