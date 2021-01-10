The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket Australia have agreed that action needs to be taken against the offenders to send out a "strong message" that racism does not have a place in cricket, BCCI Treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal said on Sunday. "The BCCI has taken up the matter strongly with the concerned authority. BCCI Secretary, Jay Shah, spoke to Cricket Australia Chairman Earl Eddings and expressed his concern over the incidents and both agreed that action needs to be taken against the offenders to send out a strong message that racism and discrimination do not have a place in our great sport and in any walk of society," Dhumal said in a statement.

Earlier, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had informed, via Twitter, that Cricket Australia has ensured him of strict action against the offenders. "Racism has no place in our great sport or in any walk of society. I've spoken to @CricketAus and they have ensured strict action against the offenders. @BCCI and Cricket Australia stand together. These acts of discrimination will not be tolerated. @SGanguly99 @ThakurArunS," Shah tweeted.

The Indian team on Saturday lodged an official complaint after the crowd at the SCG racially abused Bumrah and Siraj over the second and third day of the ongoing Pink Test. The crowd did not stop on day four of the ongoing Pink Test as Siraj along with India skipper Ajinkya Rahane had a word with umpire Paul Reiffel regarding the unruly behaviour of the crowd.

Visuals on television indicated that there were some words spoken for Siraj who was fielding near the boundary rope. Both the umpires then had a word with each other and the police then asked a group of men to leave the stand.

Sean Carroll, Cricket Australia's Head of Integrity and Security, on Sunday said that strict action will be taken against the section of fans who hurled racial slurs at Indian pacers Mohammad Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah. "Cricket Australia condemns in the strongest terms possible all discriminatory behaviour. If you engage in racist abuse, you are not welcome in Australian cricket," said Carroll, Cricket Australia's Head of Integrity and Security in an official release.

Promoted

"CA is awaiting the outcome of the International Cricket Council's investigation into the matter reported at the SCG on Saturday. Once those responsible are identified, CA will take the strongest measures possible under our Anti-Harassment Code, including lengthy bans, further sanctions and referral to NSW Police. As series hosts, we unreservedly apologise to our friends in the Indian cricket team and assure them we will prosecute the matter to its fullest extent," he added.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) also "strongly condemned" reported incidents of racism and have offered Cricket Australia all necessary support in investigating the incidents. "Under the ICC Anti-Discrimination policy, Cricket Australia will now be required to investigate the issue and provide a report to the ICC on the incident and any action taken to ensure the issue has been dealt with appropriately," ICC said in a statement.