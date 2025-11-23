Former India batter Wasim Jaffer took a hilarious dig at Michael Vaughan after England's crushing loss to Australia in the 1st Ashes Test on Saturday. Travis Head slammed an 83-ball 123 after Mitchell Starc's 10-wicket match haul as Australia wrapped up the game inside two days at the Optus Stadium. Taking to Instagram, Jaffer poked fun at former England captain Michael Vaughan as Australia took a 1-0 in the five-match series. He shared a still from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Bollywood movie 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'.

"Hope you're okay @michaelvaughan," Jaffer captioned the post.

Before the start of play on Day 2, Vaughan predicted that the visitors would seize control of the match by batting throughout the day.

"Was that the most dramatic first day of all time? I think it was.. What's Day 2 going to bring.. My prediction is for England to Bat the day and have full control by the end," Vaughan had posted on X (formerly Twitter).

However, Head dashed England's hopes of a first Test win in Australia since 2010/11, smashing the second-fastest century in Ashes history, reaching 100 in just 69 balls.

Australia restricted England to 164 in their second innings, thanks to Scott Boland's four-wicket haul and three wickets each from Brendan Doggett and Mitchell Starc. This set a target of 205 for the hosts.

Head was promoted up the order to open alongside debutant Jake Weatherald. Australia stand-in captain Steve Smith revealed that the decision to promote the southpaw to open was made around tea on Day 2, with Head expressing his desire to do so.

Smith also lauded Marnus Labuschagne, who made a crucial 51 off 49 balls in the fourth innings to chase England's 205 in just 28.2 overs.

"Good start. We love being on the right side of that. But today was just incredible. That innings from Travis Head was out of this world. He played some outrageous shots, and even when he mistimed a few, they still seemed to find the gap. It was just one of those days where everything went his way, and he made the absolute most of it to get us home. (When did they decide to open with Head?) Probably around tea, when we came off. We'd spoken about it, we didn't love how things went in the first innings, and Trav just said, 'I want to do it.' So I told him, mate, go for your life," Steve Smith said after the match.

