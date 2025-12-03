England captain Ben Stokes has backed "incredibly talented" Will Jacks to shine following his surprise selection for the day-night second Ashes Test starting at the Gabba in Brisbane on Thursday. England were beaten by Australia inside two days in the first Test in Perth and need to avoid defeat or risk seeing their hopes of regaining the Ashes go up in smoke. In their only change, England recalled 26-year-old Jacks for his first Test since 2022 following an injury to pace bowler Mark Wood. Stokes said Jacks was preferred over fellow off-spinner Shoaib Bashir because of his ability with the bat, and said Jacks had improved since he played his two Tests in Pakistan in 2022.

"Since coming into the squad in Pakistan he's turned himself into the cricketer that I always thought he could be," Stokes said on Wednesday.

"He's incredibly talented and I think he's gone from strength to strength from two-and-a-half, three ago since the Pakistan tour.

"He's been playing so well -- it's great for us that we've got someone who's looking in pretty good order coming into a big Test match."

Stokes would not be drawn on the prospect of Australia captain Pat Cummins making an early return from injury, as has been heavily rumoured in Australian media.

The Australians will not name their team until the toss, so England will not know whether Cummins is playing until just before the start of play.

"He's done great things not only as a player, but he's been great since he's been given the responsibility of captain," Stokes said.

"If Pat's there, if Pat's not there, we'll still be going in there to try and get the win."

Australia go into the match as heavy favourites.

England have not won at the Gabba since 1986 and have only had success there four times in 22 Tests.

"You don't try and read too much around what happened or the result the last time the team played there," Stokes said.

"But we've got grounds in England where we know that when we turn up there you sort of have that extra bit of confidence, because of not necessarily your record there, but how the crowds are.

"I feel like the Gabba is sort of like their Edgbaston or Headingley.

"Look, they've got a great record in pink-ball Test cricket and we're just excited to get going and hopefully we can get the win this week."

