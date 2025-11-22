Skipper Steve Smith warned that a confident Australia were primed to ram home their advantage after stunning England in the first Ashes Test on Saturday, calling the team effort "outstanding". The remarkable eight-wicket victory inside a rapid-fire two days at Perth Stadium puts them in good stead heading to the day-night clash in Brisbane on December 4. It is a venue where England have won just twice since World War II. "That's certainly our plan," Smith said on making the most of their ascendancy when the great rivals next meet.

"We want to win every game. But you know, they're a good side. They've played good cricket for a long time, and we know that.

"We know the style of play that they have, they're going to have their moments where they come off, players are going to score quickly and get away from us at times.

"And I think it's just about being calm in those moments trying to come up with plans to either slow them down or or get them out."

The victory in Perth seemed unlikely when Australia were skittled for 132 in their first innings by England's cartel of pace bowlers.

But some sensational bowling from Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland and debutant Brendan Doggett thrust the hosts back into the match and gave them a target of 205 to chase.

That was reached easily with Travis Head slamming a quickfire match-winning 123, blasting England's express quicks to all parts of the ground.

"I think there's a lot of belief in that change room," said stand-in captain Smith, calling the team "outstanding".

"It's different when you're 50 behind to if it was a 300-350. And the guys only bowled 30-odd overs. So they've only bowled one or two spells, so they were reasonably fresh today.

"Obviously it's difficult still backing up, and they did it exceptionally well."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)