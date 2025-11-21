Former Indian cricket team spinner R Ashwin's 'double standards' post on social media has gone viral after 19 wickets fell on Day 1 of the first Ashes Test between England and Australia in Perth on Friday. England were bowled out for just 172 and in response, Ben Stokes took four wickets as Australia were struggling on 123/9 at stumps. Ashwin took a sly dig at the pitch by pointing out that 'only' 19 wickets fell on the day and even wondered what will be the case if such an event takes place during the second Test match between India and South Africa which will take place in Guwahati on Saturday.

"Only 19 wickets fell at Perth today, but an excellent days cricket. Oh no! What if the same happens tomorrow in Guwahati?" Ashwin wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Only 19 wickets fell at Perth today, but an excellent days cricket.



Oh no! What if the same happens tomorrow in Guwahati? pic.twitter.com/4NW31yc0Sb — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) November 21, 2025

The post was accompanied by a GIF of a person coughing and saying "double standards".

The comment was most probably in connection to the heavy criticism that the Eden Gardens pitch faced following the first Test match between India and South Africa. With the match lasting less than 3 days and 17 wickets falling on Day 2, the surface came under a lot of fire from experts as well as fans.

In a chaotic opening day of the Ashes, Ben Stokes won the toss and watched his team skittled for 172 before taking a five-wicket haul to give England a first-innings advantage Friday in the first cricket test.

Day 1 lived up to the pre-series hype, with pace bowlers dominating on a sunny day in front of more than 51,000 spectators at Perth Stadium.

Mitchell Starc took a career-best 7-58 as Australia bundled England out by the second session. Jofra Archer took a wicket in the first over of Australia's reply to show the five-man England pace arsenal wasn't to be outdone. The home team was 123-9 at stumps, still 49 runs behind.

In terms of wickets — 19 tumbled in 72 overs — the test is almost half over with four days remaining.

(With AP inputs)