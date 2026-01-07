For the second time in the ongoing Ashes series, star Australia batter Travis Head missed out on a double century on Tuesday, getting out for 163 on Day 3 of the fifth Test in Sydney. Earlier, Head had smashed 170 in the third Test in Adelaide. Following his knock on Tuesday, Head was informed that he had gotten out seven times between the scores of 150 and 175. However, instead of being irked at repeatedly missing out on double hundreds, Head gave a humorous response.

"Beggars can't be choosers. Pretty s**t stat, isn't it? I'd much rather (score) 160-170 than 0-10, so I can't complain about that," Head stated, in response to the statistic.

"I probably had a couple of chances in this series, but yeah. Pegs up and watch the boys go about it. I'm not too worried," he added.

Travis Head's third century of the series and Steve Smith's first guided Australia to a 134-run first-innings lead over England by stumps on the third day of the fifth and final Ashes test.

Head resumed Tuesday at 91 and was out for 163 from 166 balls, a masterful innings to follow his match-winning 123 in the second innings of the first test at Perth and his 170 in the second innings of the third test at Adelaide.

Smith was 129 not out at stumps, elevating a relatively disappointing series with the bat. His previous highest score in the series was 61 in the first innings at Adelaide.

The century was Smith's 13th in Ashes tests, the 37th of his career and his fifth at the Sydney Cricket Ground. With it, he moved up to sixth on the all-time list of most test centuries.

At stumps, Australia was 518-7 in reply to England's first innings of 384.

Beau Webster was unbeaten on 42 and had put on 81 runs with Smith for the eighth wicket, expanding Australia's lead.

"It was a really nice day today with a couple of nice partnerships," Smith said. "Hopefully, we can put a little partnership together, get up over a 200 lead and the wicket starts to play a few more tricks.

"I just love batting here, obviously it's my home deck. I know the ground really well and when I get in here I really like batting here."

While Head and Smith's centuries elicited huge cheers and Head's departure earned a standing ovation, the greatest cheers of the day were reserved for Usman Khawaja when he arrived at the crease in his 88th and final test for Australia. Khawaja will retire at the end of the series.

He made 17 from 49 balls at the ground where he made his test debut 15 years ago, and he departed also to a standing ovation.

With AP inputs