The Day 2 of the 4th Ashes Test in Melbourne witnessed a big controversy unfold, forcing Marnus Labuschagne to head back to the pavilion, disappointed with the third umpire's decision. The incident took place in the 18th over of the second innings, when England pacer Josh Tongue managed to get an edge off the bat of Labuschagne, with the ball flying to the slip cordon. It was Joe Root who grabbed the ball, prompting a big appeal from the England camp. Labuschagne remained unmoved, suggesting he isn't sure if the ball carried to Root in the slips.

The on-field umpire referred the decision to the third umpire, who ruled the decision in favour of the bowling team after checking multiple angles. The third umpire suggested that Root's fingers were underneath the ball when he caught it, ruling out the possibility of the ball touching the ground first.

Labuschagne, however, wasn't happy with the decision. He looked visibly frustrated as he had to head back to the dressing room. Here's the video:

As for the match, England fought back to bowl Australia out for 132 on Saturday. On a Melbourne Cricket Ground pitch offering substantial sideways movement for pace bowlers, England will be chasing a target of 175 to win after 30 wickets have fallen in 4 1-2 sessions.

Resuming on Saturday on 4-0, an overall lead of 42, Australia staggered to lunch at 98-6. The dismissal of opener Travis Head (46) was quickly followed by the departures of Usman Khawaja (0) and Alex Carey (4) in the next two overs as Australia slumped from 82-3 to 88-6 in the morning session.

Ben Stokes (3-24) claimed the important wicket of Cameron Green (19) after lunch, caught at second slip, and Brydon Carse sliced through the tail to finish with 4-34.

Australia held an overall lead of 46 Friday after scoring 152, running through England for 110, then reaching 4-0 in a dramatic first day England lost each of the first three tests to allow Australia to retain the Ashes in just 11 days of on-field action.

Josh Tongue claimed a career-best 5-45 to lead England's bowling attack before Michael Neser grabbed 4-45 for Australia.

With AP Inputs