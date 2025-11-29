Story ProgressBack to home
England's Mark Wood Sits Out Training And Could Miss Second Ashes Test
England fast bowler Mark Wood missed a training session Saturday, raising doubts about his availability for the second Ashes test due to concerns over his troublesome left knee.
File photo of Mark Wood© AFP
England fast bowler Mark Wood missed a training session Saturday, raising doubts about his availability for the second Ashes test due to concerns over his troublesome left knee.
The 35-year-old Wood's fitness had been an issue going into the five-match series after he only recently returned following knee surgery in March. That was the eighth operation of his career. He had been training with heavy strapping on his leg.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
He is not expected to recover in time for Thursday's opening day at the Gabba in Brisbane, but England will be hoping he could return later in the series.
Australia leads 1-0 after an eight-wicket victory with three days to spare in Perth, where Wood bowled just 11 overs in total, returning 0-44.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check South Africa tour of India 2025 News, Schedule and Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.