England fast bowler Mark Wood missed a training session Saturday, raising doubts about his availability for the second Ashes test due to concerns over his troublesome left knee.

The 35-year-old Wood's fitness had been an issue going into the five-match series after he only recently returned following knee surgery in March. That was the eighth operation of his career. He had been training with heavy strapping on his leg.

He is not expected to recover in time for Thursday's opening day at the Gabba in Brisbane, but England will be hoping he could return later in the series.

Australia leads 1-0 after an eight-wicket victory with three days to spare in Perth, where Wood bowled just 11 overs in total, returning 0-44.