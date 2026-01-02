England coach Brendon McCullum is under pressure. Before their win in the fourth Test in Melbourne, England lost the third Ashes Test by 82 runs, giving Australia a 3-0 lead and the Ashes within just 11 days. The third Test defeat extended England's winless run in Australia to 18 matches, with only two draws, and has raised questions about the "Bazball" style that once gave them hope of an upset Down Under. Naturally, questions are being asked about whether McCullum is the right man for the job. In the midst of this, Daily Mail has reported that England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief executive Richard Gould has reached Sydney, where the fifth Ashes Test will be played, and will join chairman Richard Thompson. The duo will examine the cause of England's defeat. The report added that no knee-jerk reaction will be taken with the T20 World Cup starting in the first week of February.

After a strong start following McCullum's appointment at the beginning of the 2022 summer, England's results have declined. Since the start of 2024, they have lost 13 Tests compared to 12 wins, leaving McCullum and captain Ben Stokes with an overall record of 25 victories and 17 defeats from 44 matches. The recent Ashes loss also means England have failed to win a five-match series in all four attempts under their leadership.

McCullum admitted he was uncertain about his future but voiced his desire to continue what he described as "a pretty good gig."

"I don't know. It's not really up to me, is it," McCullum said when asked whether he would be in charge of the Test side for the start of the 2026 English summer, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

McCullum said he will focus on doing his job, learning from mistakes, and making improvements rather than worrying about his future. He said he enjoys coaching, travelling with the team, playing exciting cricket, and aims to get the best out of his players while achieving as much as possible.

"I'll just keep trying to do the job, try to learn the lessons that [we] haven't quite got right here and try to make some adjustments. Those questions are for someone else, not for me. It's a pretty good gig. It's good fun. You travel the world with the lads and try to play some exciting cricket and try to achieve some things ... For me, it's a matter of trying to just get the very best out of the people and try to achieve what you can with them," the former New Zealand cricketer said.