Nineteen wickets falling in one day of a Test match is rare - let alone on Day 1. And if it happens in the Ashes, it's even more remarkable. But the first day of the 2025-26 Ashes saw exactly that. England were all out for 172, while Australia lost nine wickets and even conceded a lead. Australian media blasted the hosts' performance on the opening day. The Chronicle called the performance an "Ashes Disgrace," while also terming the Australian team "shell-shocked."

Usman Khawaja was also criticised as he had to bat at No. 4 after he was barred from opening due to "toilet breaks and stretching." Khawaja's career was "on the brink," said the Brisbane Courier-Mail. The West Australian published a front-page spread headlined "Mulligan," and the Sydney Morning Herald called the "stunning collapse" a "116-year low."

Brydon Carse hailed Ben Stokes' inspirational leadership after England mounted a stunning fightback with the ball on a dramatic opening day of the first Test of the 2025-26 Ashes in Perth, where 19 wickets fell - the most ever on Day 1 of an Ashes series.

After being skittled for just 172 in 32.5 overs - England's second-shortest Ashes innings in history - the visitors roared back to reduce Australia to 123 for 9, leaving the hosts trailing by 49 heading into Day 2. Carse spearheaded the revival by dismissing Steven Smith and Usman Khawaja, before Stokes produced a spell for the ages, claiming 5 for 45 in ten overs to dismantle Australia's lower middle order.

Carse revealed that Stokes had set the tone for the day even before a ball was bowled, insisting the squad walk together to the ground - a decision that added to the high-voltage atmosphere created by over 51,000 spectators. "Stokesy came up with that idea last night," Carse said. "We came in at about 8.30 am because if we were half an hour later, we might have got a bit more stick from the Aussie fans. It was electric... the energy throughout the day was awesome."

Despite England's batting collapse, Stokes' calmness and clarity at the innings break sparked the turnaround. "Stokesy kept it really simple," Carse explained. "We had 45-50 minutes before tea, and he said to the lads with the ball: just give everything. The way Gus Atkinson and Jofra started was phenomenal. After tea, the message was similar - just do it for longer."

England's bold decision to field five fast bowlers - a rarity in Test cricket - paid immediate dividends on a lively Optus Stadium pitch. Short, sharp bursts from Jofra Archer and Mark Wood prevented Australia's batters from settling, and Carse believes England's depth will be a major asset across the series