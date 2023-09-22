The inclusion of veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for India's three-match ODI series against Australia raised a lot of questions regarding his potential addition to the squad for the Cricket World Cup 2023. Axar Patel was injured during the Asia Cup 2023 and the India vs Australia series was treated like a test for Ashwin to prove him mettle once again and made a series case for himself. Ahead of the first ODI match in Mohali, head coach Rahul Dravid made it clear that the series is not a 'trial' for Ashwin.

"Someone like Ravichandran Ashwin provides experience and also contributes with the bat at No. 8. This series is no trial for Ashwin, this is just an opportunity for him in this format," Dravid told reporters.

The India vs Australia series holds a special importance for both sides as this is the final chance for both of them to sort out their issues ahead of the Cricket World Cup 2023. Ashwin and Washington Sundar will be up for contention after Axar was ruled out of the series after suffering an injury.

Sundar played in the Asia Cup 2023 final and with Axar's injury status in doubt, the India vs Australia series can turn out to be the perfect chance for him and Ashwin to make a case for themselves.

Another major exclusion for the series as well as the Cricket World Cup 2023 squad was spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and the decision to not include him left a lot of experts and fans surprised and disappointed.