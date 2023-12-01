A somewhat unique incident unfolded during the fourth T20I encounter between India and Australia in Raipur when a powerful shot from Jitesh Sharma hit umpire Anantha Padmanabhan. During the 15th over of the Indian innings, Jitesh slammed a delivery from Chris Green straight back at the bowler and it was so quick that the umpire had no time to dodge it. The bowler was not able to take the catch and the ball crashed straight on Padmanabhan's arm. Although it was the umpire who suffered a slight injury, he was quick to apologise to the batter as the ball did not go for a boundary due to his accidental interference.

Australia skipper Matthew Wade won the toss and elected to field first against India on Friday as they look to level the T20I series without most of their ODI World Cup stars.

The tourists, who trail the five-match series 2-1, bounced back from two losses to win their previous match and now eye drawing level at 2-2 in Raipur.

Glenn Maxwell, who hit a match-winning 104 not out on Tuesday, flew back home along with many of the recent ODI World Cup-winning players including Marcus Stoinis.

Steve Smith and Adam Zampa had already left the series midway after Australia, who beat hosts India to lift the ODI World Cup on November 19, began with defeats.

Travis Head remains the only player from the World Cup-winning team in the Australian side.

Shreyas Iyer returns to a second-string India team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, after he opted out of the first three matches following his team's runners-up finish in the 50-over World Cup.

India are hoping to clinch the series on a ground where evening dew is expected to play a part and make bowling difficult in the second innings.

Teams

India:Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Australia: Josh Philippe, Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Aaron Hardie, Tim David, Matthew Short, Matthew Wade (capt, wk), Ben Dwarshuis, Chris Green, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha.