Just minutes before the toss was to happen in the second ODI between India and Australia, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that marquee pacer Jasprit Bumrah wouldn't be a part of the match at Indore's Holkar Stadium. Bumrah, since making his return to the Indian team on the tour of Ireland, has been under the spotlight. While the pacer has done well in different phases, getting him into full rhythm is crucial for the Indian team's plans for the ODI World Cup.

But, after India won the first ODI against Australia convincingly, Bumrah was ruled out of the second match. But, not due to an injury concern. The BCCI confirmed that Bumrah needed to meet his family and was given an exemption from the Indore contest. However, the board also confirmed that the pacer will be back for the 3rd ODI.

"Mr Jasprit Bumrah did not travel with the team to Indore for the 2nd ODI against Australia. He has gone to visit his family and was given a short break by the team management. Fast bowler Mukesh Kumar has joined the team as Bumrah's replacement for the 2nd ODI. Bumrah will join the team for the final ODI in Rajkot," the BCCI tweeted before the toss in the 2nd ODI.

While Mukesh Kumar came in as Bumrah's replacement in the squad, Prasidh Krishna took his place in the playing XI.

It was Australia's stand-in skipper Steve Smith who won the toss and opted to bowl first.

"We'll bowl. It's pretty warm. Looks like a nice wicket, fancy chasing. If it (dew) comes in, it'll help while chasing. We want to win but we also want to try out a different combination. We've got a few changes," he said.

KL Rahul, India's skipper for the series, said that he would've opted to bowl too. "We would have bowled first as well considering the size of the ground. Good wicket, good challenge to put runs on the board. We only have one change from the last game. Jasprit is rested, and Prasidh comes in. Good for all our batters to spend some time in the middle," he said at the time of toss.

Australia Playing XI:David Warner, Matthew Short, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Spencer Johnson

India Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna