Yuzvendra Chahal holds a very big record in Indian cricket. The leg-spinner sits on top of Indian highest wicket-taker's list in T20I cricket with 96 scalps. With a year left for the T20 World Cup 2024, Yuzvendra Chahal is one bowler who will be closely watched. However, the veteran leg-spinner was not included in Indian cricket team's squad for the T20I series against Australia. After the exclusion, Yuzvendra Chahal came up with a cryptic post as he used a smiley emoticon.

On Thursday, Yuzvendra Chahal took a six-wicket haul in a Vijay Hazare Trophy maytch for Haryana and Uttarakhand.

On Friday, the veteran of 80 T20Is came up with another cruptic post with the caption: "See you at work."

The post had a photo of him and a quote: "To hold it together when everyone else thinks otherwise, that's the true strength of a warrior."

To the post, Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma reacted with fire emoticon.

In the Vijay Hazare Trophy match, Chahal channelised his inner feelings positively with a six-wicket burst against Uttarakhand as Haryana started their Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign with a six-wicket win on Thursday.

The 33-year-old's six-wicket haul (10-2-26-6) saw Haryana bundling out Uttarakhand for 207 in their Group C match, and along the way Chahal also completed 200 List A wickets.

It might just help him to stay visible on the selectorial radar.

For Uttarakhand, wicketkeeper batter Aditya Tare made 67 while opener Kunal Chandela chipped in with 47 as Chahal ran through the rest of the order.

The chase was pretty non-frilled as openers Yuvraj Singh (68) and Ankit Kumar (49) gave them a sound platform, while captain Ashok Maneria contributed an unbeaten 44.