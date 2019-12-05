Yohan Blake Talks Success, Fitness With Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez

Sprinting legend Yohan Blake met Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez and discussed his success and fitness with them. Jacqueline Fernandez shared a photo with Blake and Salman Khan on Instagram, thanking the sprinter. "Had a great conversation with @yohanblake on his amazing success and all things fitness! Thanks for taking the time to visit our set and all the best for the Olympics 2020," she captioned the image.

Blake is currently in Mumbai.

The sprinter had earlier expressed his interest in playing professional cricket after he retires from track and field events.

"I would love to feature in franchise cricket; I would even love to own a franchise in India. And most importantly, play for either Kolkata Knight Riders or the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Chris Gayle (fellow Jamaican) was there for a long time," the Jamaican said.