Producing a 58.80m throw at the 24th National Para Athletics Championship 2025-26, Haney became the farthest javelin thrower in the world in the F37 category. However, the feat has not recieved formal recognition as a world record as the Nationals are not certified by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), but it has certainly boosted his confidence and strengthened his determination to bring home gold for the country at the upcoming 2026 Asian Para Games and the Paralympics.

Coming from the village of Oympic medalist Manu Bhaker, the 20-year-old has been on song since last three years winning golds at the Para Asian Games 2023 (games record) and 5th Indian Open Para Athletics International Championship 2023. He has also notched up gold medals in the last five consecutive National Games and aims to continue his winning performance in the forthcoming Asian Para Games.

"Well, the goal is to win medals, of course. I was at my best in the last National Para Athletics Championship and want to continue the same in the upcoming Para Asian Games. In 2023, I won gold in that tournament, so the memories are still fresh, and it would be great to continue the same form," stated Haney.

"My throw was 58.80m in the National Para Athletics Championship this year, which is more than the throw of the world record holder in my category, and I hope to throw even better in the Para Asian Games, so the world record gets etched in my name. I am working really hard for it, and I am sure that I will be able to achieve it in my next big international tournament."

Haney comes from the same village as Bhaker and acknowledged that she is an inspiration for everyone. He is also inspired by her sister who helped him shape his dreams.

He said "Manu Bhaker has achieved remarkable success on the grandest stage of sports, the Olympics, and serves as a constant source of inspiration. I also draw strong motivation from my elder sister, Yukta, who has previously won a national gold medal along with several other accolades in canoeing, inspiring me to work with dedication and discipline. I believe the Paralympics represent the pinnacle of competition for athletes like me and securing a gold medal there remains my ultimate dream and constant driving force."

"Ever since I started Javelin, I have been aiming for Paralympics, and record throw has certainly made me more confident. I am doing special sessions with my coaches too, so the results are showing on the field, and since we still have two years, I aim to continue my hardwork and improve my game even more," commented Haney.

The upcoming Paralympic Games will take place in Los Angeles in 2028.

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