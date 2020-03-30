Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Athletics

World Athletics Championships Shifted To 2022 After Tokyo Olympics New Dates

Updated: 30 March 2020 19:08 IST

World athletics championships were scheduled to take place in Oregon on August 6-15, 2021, but can no longer be held on those dates.

World Athletics Championships Shifted To 2022 After Tokyo Olympics New Dates
Track and field is the traditional centrepiece of an Olympic Games. © AFP

The 2021 world athletics championships will be shifted to 2022 to accommodate the re-arranged Tokyo Olympics, World Athletics said Monday. The announcement came immediately after Olympics organisers said the 2020 Tokyo Games -- postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic -- will now take place on July 23-August 8, 2021. That means the world athletics championships that were scheduled to take place in Eugene, Oregon, on August 6-15, 2021 can no longer be held on those dates.

"We support the new 2021 dates for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games announced today by the Japanese organisers and the IOC," World Athletics said in a statement.

"This gives our athletes the time they need to get back into training and competition.

"Everyone needs to be flexible and compromise and to that end we are now working with the organisers of the World Athletics Championships in Oregon on new dates in 2022 for our World Athletics Championships."

Track and field is the traditional centrepiece of an Olympic Games.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Athletics
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The 2021 world athletics championships will be shifted to 2022
  • 2020 Tokyo Olympics was postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus
  • Track and field is the traditional centrepiece of an Olympic Games
Related Articles
Diamond League Postpones 3 More Events Due To Coronavirus Pandemic
Diamond League Postpones 3 More Events Due To Coronavirus Pandemic
Hima Das Pledges To Donate One Months Salary In Fight Against Coronavirus
Hima Das Pledges To Donate One Month's Salary In Fight Against Coronavirus
Coronavirus: US Athletics Federation Calls For Tokyo Olympics Postponement
Coronavirus: US Athletics Federation Calls For Tokyo Olympics Postponement
Dutee Chand Worried About Olympic Qualification As Coronavirus Shuts Door Of European Competition
Dutee Chand Worried About Olympic Qualification As Coronavirus Shuts Door Of European Competition
"Putting Us In Danger": Athlete Concerns Grow Ahead Of Olympics
"Putting Us In Danger": Athlete Concerns Grow Ahead Of Olympics
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.