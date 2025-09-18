World Athletics Championships 2025 Final LIVE Streaming | Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem Javelin Throw LIVE Telecast: Neeraj Chopra versus Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem's rivalry will take the centre stage once again on Thursday in the final of javelin at the World Athletics Championship final. The Indian ace, who breached the 90-metre mark earlier this season, is chasing history as he looks to defend his crown on the biggest stage. Chopra made qualification look effortless on Wednesday, needing just one throw to seal his spot in the final. His effort of 84.85 metres comfortably cleared the automatic qualification mark of 84.50, underlining his intent. This marked the fifth consecutive time Chopra needed just one attempt to qualify for the final. The previous four occasions when Chopra made it to the final in the first throw are the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the 2022 and 2023 World Championships, and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

World Athletics Championships 2025 Final LIVE Streaming | Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem Javelin Throw LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem, World Athletics Championships 2025 Final take place?

The Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem, World Athletics Championships 2025 Final will take place on Thursday, September 18 (IST).

Where will the Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem, World Athletics Championships 2025 Final match be held?

The Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem, World Athletics Championships 2025 Final will be in Tokyo.

What time will the Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem, World Athletics Championships 2025 Final start?

The PNeeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem, World Athletics Championships 2025 Final will start at 3:53 PM IST

Which TV channels will live telecast the Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem, World Athletics Championships 2025 Final?

The Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem, World Athletics Championships 2025 Final will be televised live on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem, World Athletics Championships 2025 Final?

The Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem, World Athletics Championships 2025 Final will be live streamed on the JioStar app.