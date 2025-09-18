India's javelin throw star Sachin Yadav put on a stunning show at the World Athletics Championships 2025 final in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday. While most of the buzz was around the India-Pakistan duel between Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem, it was Sachin who won the Asian battle at the National Stadium. The 25-year-old finished ahead of both Neeraj (8th) and Arshad (10th) with a massive throw of 86.27m (personal best) in his very first attempt in the final. It turned out to be his best attempt, helping him finish fourth at the world championships.

Who is Sachin Yadav?

Sachin was born in Khekra, Uttar Pradesh, India on 25 October, 1999. Initially passionate about becoming a fast bowler, Sachin transitioned to javelin throw when he was 19. Standing at 6 feet 5 inches, Sachin idolises former India captain MS Dhoni and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

Notably, Sachin had won a silver medal at the 2025 Asian Championships. Earlier this year, he had won the gold medal at the 38th National Games in Dehradun, with a meet record throw of 84.39 meters, which was also his personal best attempt at that time.

Sachin narrowly missed the podium at the inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic meet, finishing fourth with a throw of 82.33 meters.

Sachin was in the same group as Neeraj in the World Athletics Championships qualifier on Thursday, where he had a winding route to the final. The 25-year-old began with a modest 80.16m but steadied himself to close with 83.67m, finishing 10th overall to make the 12-man cut.