Tokyo To Host 2025 World Athletics Championships: Official
Tokyo will stage the World Athletics Championships for the second time after beating out competition from Kenya, Poland and Singapore.
Representational Image.© AFP
The 2025 World Athletics Championships will return to Tokyo, the sport's global governing body announced Thursday. The World Athletics Council confirmed that Tokyo would stage the championships for the second time after beating out competition from Kenya, Poland and Singapore. It means Tokyo's Olympic Stadium will get the chance to host a major athletics event in a packed venue, four years after staging the pandemic-delayed Olympic games in an empty arena.
