 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Athletics

This Day, That Year: Usain Bolt Became The Fastest Man In The World

Updated: 16 August 2018 18:46 IST

On August 16, 2008, Usain Bolt clocked 9.69 in the 100 metres at the Beijing Olympics.

This Day, That Year: Usain Bolt Became The Fastest Man In The World
Usain Bolt poses by the clock after winning the men's 100m final at 2008 Beijing Olympic. (File pic) © AFP

Usain Bolt, one of the best sprinters the world has ever seen, created history 10 years ago on this day to become the fastest man in the world. It was during the 2008 Beijing Olympics that Bolt ran the race of his life and broke the 100-metre world record (9.72 seconds) and the Olympics record (9.84 seconds) with ease by clocking 9.69 seconds. The official Twitter handle of the Olympics Games uploaded a video of the Bolt race that changed the face of track and field events since 2008.

Bolt in 2008, apart from winning the 100-metre race, also won the 200-metre and 4x100-metre in world record times. Four years later at the 2012 London Olympics, he followed this up with three more gold medals in the same events.

Bolt, at the Rio Olympics, emulated his feat yet again to complete another triple and cement his place as a legend.

Apart from the eight Olympics gold medals, he has 11 World Championships titles.

He completed the 100-metre, 200-metre and 4x100m sweeps at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin, 2013 World Championships in Moscow and 2015 World Championships in Beijing. He won the 200m and 4x100m at the World Championships in Daegu in 2011.

Bolt holds the world records in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m with times of 9.58 secs, 19.19 secs and 36.84 secs.

In December 2016, Bolt won an unprecedented sixth IAAF Male Athlete of the Year award.

He had previously won the award in 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2013.

However, Bolt failed to end his career on a high as he could not win gold in the 100-metre race and could not complete the 4x100-metre race due to cramps in the 2017 World Championships.

Comments
Topics : Usain Bolt Athletics
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Usain Bolt clocked 9.69 in the 100 metres at the Beijing Olympics
  • Usain Bolt holds the world records in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m
  • On August 16, Usain Bolt became the fastest man in the world
Related Articles
This Day, That Year: Usain Bolt Became The Fastest Man In The World
This Day, That Year: Usain Bolt Became The Fastest Man In The World
Usain Bolt In Talks For Trial With Australian Football Club
Usain Bolt In Talks For Trial With Australian Football Club
Commonwealth Games 2018: Yohan Blake Set To Face Usain Bolt
Commonwealth Games 2018: Yohan Blake Set To Face Usain Bolt's Wrath After Gold Coast Flop
Usain Bolt Begins Trials With German Giants Borussia Dortmund. See Photos
Usain Bolt Begins Trials With German Giants Borussia Dortmund. See Photos
Athletics Legend Usain Bolt To Train With Borussia Dortmund
Athletics Legend Usain Bolt To Train With Borussia Dortmund
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.