Neeraj Chopra NC Classic 2025 Event LIVE Updates: The much-awaited Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 is set to begin. Named after two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra, it is the first time an international javelin competition is being held in India. World Athletics has also certified the NC Classic 2025 as a gold-level event. Neeraj is among five Indians featuring in the 12-man field, which also includes 2016 Olympic gold medalist Thomas Rohler of Germany, and 2016 Olympic silver medalist Julius Yego o Kenya. Four other Indians -- Sachin Yadav, Sahil Silwal, Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh -- are taking part.

Neeraj Chopra Classic LIVE Updates, NC Classic 2025 LIVE Score, straight from Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru:

Jul 05, 2025 19:16 (IST)
Neeraj Chopra Classic LIVE: The full list of participants

Here is the full list participants for the NC Classic 2025:

1. Neeraj Chopra (India)- PB: 90.23m

2. Curtis Thompson (USA)-  PB: 87.76m.

3. Martin Konecny (Czechia)- PB, SB: 80.59

4. Julius Yego (Kenya)- PB: 92.72m.

5. Cyprian Mrzyglod (Poland)- PB: 85.92m

6. Luiz Mauricio da Silva (Brazil)- PB: 86.62m

7. Rumesh Pathirage (Sri Lanka)- PB: 85.45m.

8. Thomas Roehler (Germany)- PB: 93.90m

9. Sachin Yadav (India)- PB: 85.16m

10. Sahil Silwal (India)- PB: 81.81m

11. Rohit Yadav (India)- PB: 83.40m

12. Yashvir Singh (India)- PB: 82.57m

Jul 05, 2025 19:10 (IST)
NC Classic 2025 LIVE: "IPL of athletics"?

Speaking to the broadcaster, Indian track and field athlete Tejaswin Shankar states that this event could end up playing a role for athletics in India like the Indian Premier League (IPL) did for cricket.

Jul 05, 2025 19:07 (IST)
Neeraj Chopra Classic LIVE: "Never dreamed this could happen"

Neeraj Chopra has stated that he never imagined such an event named after him could happen in India. He states however that he hasn't put any additional pressure on himself. It is indeed a watershed moment for Indian sports, being the first international javelin event in the country.

Jul 05, 2025 19:03 (IST)
NC Classic LIVE: Neeraj warming up

We are gearing up for the start of the Neeraj Chopra classic 2025, and India's golden boy is warming up! Gets a big roar from the crowd at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. People are gathering by the minute, in what is possibly the biggest athletic event in India in years.

Jul 05, 2025 18:53 (IST)
Neeraj Chopra NC Classic 2025 LIVE: History for India

This is, of course, the first time an international javelin event is being held in India. A landmark moment, highlighting how far the sport has come ever since the rise and rise of Neeraj Chopra. 

Jul 05, 2025 18:47 (IST)
Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 LIVE: Neeraj eyeing 90m on home soil

Neeraj Chopra broke the 90m barrier earlier this year for the very first time in his career at the Doha Diamond League, where he threw an astonishing 90.23m. However, he was beaten to gold in that event by Weber.

With no Weber today, Neeraj will be eyeing up both the gold medal and another historic 90m throw in front of his own crowd.

Jul 05, 2025 18:40 (IST)
NC Classic 2025 LIVE: The big absentees

Despite a number of excellent javelin stars participating in the inaugural NC Classic 2025, many other household names are not taking part. Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlech, Germany's Julian Weber and Pakistan's Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem are among the big absentees from the NC Classic 2025 roster.

Jul 05, 2025 18:32 (IST)
Neeraj Chopra NC Classic 2025 LIVE: Who are the biggest competitors?

The two biggest names on show today will be Kenya's Julius Yego and Germany's Thomas Rohler. Yego won silver in the 2016 Olympics, while Rohler won gold in the same event. Here are their incredible career Personal Bests:

Julius Yego - PB: 92.72m

Thomas Rohler - PB: 93.90m

Jul 05, 2025 18:21 (IST)
NC Classic 2025 LIVE: 5 Indians participating

5 Indians are participating in the NC Classic 2025, including Neeraj. Here's a look at the other 4 who will be representing the tricolor in today's historic event:

Sachin Yadav -  Personal Best 85.16

Sahil Silwal - Personal Best 81.81

Rohit Yadav - Personal Best 83.40

Yashvir Singh - Personal Best 82.57

Jul 05, 2025 18:11 (IST)
Neeraj Chopra NC Classic 2025 LIVE: A special moment for India

For India, the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 is the first time an international javelin tournament is being held in India. It has also been deemed as a gold-level event by World Athletics. A very, very special day indeed for Indian athletics.

Jul 05, 2025 18:01 (IST)
NC Classic 2025 LIVE: Hello and welcome!

A very warm welcome to NDTV Sports! It is a watershed day for Indian athletics, particularly javelin. It is time for the highly-anticipated Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 event, straight from Bengaluru! Stay tuned for all the live updates.

