Neeraj Chopra NC Classic 2025 Event LIVE Updates: The much-awaited Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 is set to begin. Named after two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra, it is the first time an international javelin competition is being held in India. World Athletics has also certified the NC Classic 2025 as a gold-level event. Neeraj is among five Indians featuring in the 12-man field, which also includes 2016 Olympic gold medalist Thomas Rohler of Germany, and 2016 Olympic silver medalist Julius Yego o Kenya. Four other Indians -- Sachin Yadav, Sahil Silwal, Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh -- are taking part.
1. Neeraj Chopra (India)- PB: 90.23m
2. Curtis Thompson (USA)- PB: 87.76m.
3. Martin Konecny (Czechia)- PB, SB: 80.59
4. Julius Yego (Kenya)- PB: 92.72m.
5. Cyprian Mrzyglod (Poland)- PB: 85.92m
6. Luiz Mauricio da Silva (Brazil)- PB: 86.62m
7. Rumesh Pathirage (Sri Lanka)- PB: 85.45m.
8. Thomas Roehler (Germany)- PB: 93.90m
9. Sachin Yadav (India)- PB: 85.16m
10. Sahil Silwal (India)- PB: 81.81m
11. Rohit Yadav (India)- PB: 83.40m
12. Yashvir Singh (India)- PB: 82.57m
Speaking to the broadcaster, Indian track and field athlete Tejaswin Shankar states that this event could end up playing a role for athletics in India like the Indian Premier League (IPL) did for cricket.
Neeraj Chopra has stated that he never imagined such an event named after him could happen in India. He states however that he hasn't put any additional pressure on himself. It is indeed a watershed moment for Indian sports, being the first international javelin event in the country.
We are gearing up for the start of the Neeraj Chopra classic 2025, and India's golden boy is warming up! Gets a big roar from the crowd at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. People are gathering by the minute, in what is possibly the biggest athletic event in India in years.
This is, of course, the first time an international javelin event is being held in India. A landmark moment, highlighting how far the sport has come ever since the rise and rise of Neeraj Chopra.
Neeraj Chopra broke the 90m barrier earlier this year for the very first time in his career at the Doha Diamond League, where he threw an astonishing 90.23m. However, he was beaten to gold in that event by Weber.
With no Weber today, Neeraj will be eyeing up both the gold medal and another historic 90m throw in front of his own crowd.
Despite a number of excellent javelin stars participating in the inaugural NC Classic 2025, many other household names are not taking part. Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlech, Germany's Julian Weber and Pakistan's Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem are among the big absentees from the NC Classic 2025 roster.
The two biggest names on show today will be Kenya's Julius Yego and Germany's Thomas Rohler. Yego won silver in the 2016 Olympics, while Rohler won gold in the same event. Here are their incredible career Personal Bests:
Julius Yego - PB: 92.72m
Thomas Rohler - PB: 93.90m
5 Indians are participating in the NC Classic 2025, including Neeraj. Here's a look at the other 4 who will be representing the tricolor in today's historic event:
For India, the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 is the first time an international javelin tournament is being held in India. It has also been deemed as a gold-level event by World Athletics. A very, very special day indeed for Indian athletics.
A very warm welcome to NDTV Sports! It is a watershed day for Indian athletics, particularly javelin. It is time for the highly-anticipated Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 event, straight from Bengaluru! Stay tuned for all the live updates.