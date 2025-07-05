India vs England 2nd Test Day 4, Live Updates: KL Rahul and Karun Nair will get India underway as they aim to bat long against England on Day 4 of the second Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham. India reached 64 for 1 overnight, and have a big lead of 244 heading into Day 4. On Day 3, Indian pacers Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep picked up six and four wickets respectively, helping India gain a massive first innings lead of 180 runs. England were on the verge of an embarrassing collapse, but a sensational 303-run partnership between Harry Brook and Jamie Smith helped them avoid a follow-on. (Live Scorecard)

