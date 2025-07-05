India vs England 2nd Test Day 4, Live Updates: KL Rahul and Karun Nair will get India underway as they aim to bat long against England on Day 4 of the second Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham. India reached 64 for 1 overnight, and have a big lead of 244 heading into Day 4. On Day 3, Indian pacers Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep picked up six and four wickets respectively, helping India gain a massive first innings lead of 180 runs. England were on the verge of an embarrassing collapse, but a sensational 303-run partnership between Harry Brook and Jamie Smith helped them avoid a follow-on. (Live Scorecard)
IND vs ENG LIVE 2nd Test Day 4: Gambhir with a pep talk
As per reports, India head coach Gautam Gambhir has delivered a long speech today during Team India's huddle. With India in the driving seat and aiming to end a 58-year wait for a Test win at Edgbaston, the coach is seemingly firing up his team.
India vs England LIVE: Rahul eyeing redemption
KL Rahul got out for just 2 runs in the first innings, and he will desperate to correct that today. He is unbeaten on 28 overnight, and hit 6 crisp boundaries in the process. Can he go on to make his second century of the tour today?
India vs England LIVE: What is a winnable target?
India will be aiming to set England a target in excess of 450, if not 500. Given the ease that England have chased down 370+, not once but twice, against India, Gill and co. will be likely be aiming to bat for the majority of Day 4 and remove any scenario of a defeat.
India vs England LIVE: Shubman Gill to come next
What a start this has been to Shubman Gill's life as a No. 4 batter. Century in the first Test, double century now. He now averages more than 40 in Test match cricket. Should he score another century in the second innings, he will become only the second Indian captain after Virat Kohli to score 3 centuries in his first 4 innings as India's Test captain.
IND vs ENG LIVE 2nd Test Day 4: Pressure on KL Rahul, Karun Nair
KL Rahul and Karun Nair did not score too well in the first innings, but the two players who grew up as teammates at Karnataka now have the big job of doing it for India. Rahul looked good in his little cameo on Day 3, while Karun will be hoping to get at least a half-century.
India vs England LIVE: India's 58-year wait
India have played a total of 9 Test matches at England's famous Edgbaston stadium, with the first one in 1967, but never have they won one. 7 defeats and two draws. Now, however, with a 180-run 1st innings lead, and a lead of 244 as it stands, India have the chance to take a major step towards winning for the first time at Edgbaston.
