Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 LIVE Streaming: The Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 marks a huge moment for Indian sports and athletics, as it is the country's first-ever World Athletics Gold-level event. Named after two-time Olympic medalist, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, the event is the first international javelin competition. 12 stars, including Neeraj Chopra himself, will be taking part in the events. Apart from Neeraj, four other Indians will be participating in the NC Classic 2025. Some international javelin stars will also feature, headlined by 2016 Olympics gold medalist Thomas Rohler of Germany and silver medalist Julius Yego of Kenya.

When will the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 javelin event take place?

The Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 javelin event will take place on Saturday, July 7 (IST).

Where will the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 javelin event be held?

The Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 javelin event will be held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

What time will the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 javelin event start?

The Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 javelin event will start at 7 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 javelin event?

The Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 javelin event will be telecast live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 javelin event?

The Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 javelin event will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)