Rising Indian javelin thrower Sachin Yadav delivered a stellar performance to clinch the silver medal, while sprinter Animesh Kujur and hurdler Vithya Ramraj added a bronze each to the country's tally at the 26th Asian Athletics Championships on Saturday. The 25-year old Yadav produced a personal best performance as he sent his spear to 85.16m to finish behind reigning Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem, who fetched the gold with a best effort of 86.40. Hailing from a farmer's family at Khekra village near Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav had a previous personal best of 84.39m. Yashvir Singh also impressed, achieving a personal best of 82.57m to finish fifth. Earlier, Kujur opened India's account on the final day of competitions with a bronze medal in the men's 200m final.

Kujur produced a standout performance, setting a new national record of 20.32 seconds.

The 21-year-old bettered his previous mark of 20.40s, set earlier this year at the National Federation Senior Athletics Competition.

Japan's Towa Uzawa won gold with a time of 20.12s, while Saudi Arabia's Abdulaziz Abdu I Atafi took silver in 20.31s.

Asian Games medallist Vithya sailed smoothly over the 400m hurdles to finish on the podium.

The 26-year-old Tamil Nadu athlete clocked 56.46s to finish on the podium.

China's Mo Jiadie clinched gold in 55.31s, edging out Bahrain's Oluwakemi Adekoya, who finished second in 55.32s. Anu Raghavan, the other Indian in the race, was placed seventh with 57.46s.

In the women's 200m final, Jyoti Yarraji finished fifth with a time of 23.47s, while Nithya Gandhe came seventh in 23.90s. Yarraji had won gold in the women's 100m hurdles earlier in the week.