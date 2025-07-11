The Indian sporting spectrum was left in a state of shock as the news of female tennis player being killed by her own father broke on Thursday. The tennis player from Haryana, Radhika Yadav, was shot dead by her father, allegedly over a disagreement regarding her tennis academy in Gurugram. One of India's finest athletes, Neeraj Chopra, who also hails from Haryana, expressed his disappointment over the episode as he spoke to NDTV in an exclusive chat. Neeraj called for families to support each other and prevent such episodes from taking place again.

"I was speaking to a few people about this before. We already have some excellent examples of female athletes from Haryana doing wonders for the country. In families, you should support each other, and those (women athletes) who are doing well should be idolised and followed."

Sandeep Kumar, Gurugram Police PRO was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on the patter: "Upon receiving the information, the Police reached the hospital and found that this was a 25-year-old girl named Radhika, a resident of Sector 57. The police later reached her home and discovered that she was a Tennis player and ran a Tennis academy."

The police futher said, "Her father shot her dead. He has been arrested by the Police and, upon questioning, he confessed to the crime. The accused, Deepak, is around 49 years old. In a prima facie investigation, it has been found that the deceased ran a Tennis academy, due to which her father was upset. He had told her several times not to run the academy. He shot her dead over this. The deceased was a national-level player. The licensed weapon used to commit the crime has been seized. Further investigation is being done," informed the police.

According to the police, Deepak Yadav, 49, confessed to the murder during initial questioning. He told the authorities that he was repeatedly taunted for depending on his daughter's earnings and had urged her several times to shut down the tennis academy she ran.