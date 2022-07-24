Neeraj Chopra once again made the country proud as he won a silver medal at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday after registering a throw of 88.13m in his fourth attempt. As a result, Chopra became the only second Indian -- and first Indian man to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships, after long jumper Anju Bobby George, who had won bronze in 2003. After the win, Neeraj addressed a virtual press conference where he spoke about his accomplishment.

"In my mind, I did not have the pressure of being an Olympic champion and doing better at the World Athletics Championship. I was just focused on doing well today and I had the belief of doing well. I learnt a lot today, and the hunger for gold will continue. But I have to believe that we cannot get gold each time. I will do what I can, focus and concentrate on my training," said Neeraj.

Neeraj also opened up about feeling a little discomfort in his thigh after the fourth attempt in the final.

"After the 4th throw, I did feel a bit of discomfort in my thigh, I wasn't able to put in that much effort. That was on my mind, but I just wanted to make sure I can throw. So I strapped my thigh. Hopefully it will be fine. I will know by morning how it feels or if there is something to worry about," said Neeraj.

Grenada's Anderson Peters won the gold medal with a throw of 90.54m while Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch won bronze.

"Anderson is registering very good throws this year, on several occasions he has crossed the 90m mark this year. This is good for the sport that there is healthy competition. The wind speed was too high, but I was confident of performing well, I am satisfied with the result, I am happy to have won a medal for the country," said Neeraj.

"90m throws are not easy, even if it looks like that. Peters put in a lot of effort, every competition is different for different athletes. I do not think it is right to compare athletes. I am happy to win this medal, in my cases, the World Championships are harder than Olympics. This is a good start for Indian athletics," added the 24-year-old.