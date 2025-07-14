Fauja Singh, the iconic runner who earned the tag of world's oldest marathoner, died at the age of 114 in a road accident on Monday. He was born on April 1, 1911 in Beyas village, Jalandhar. According to a report in BBC Punjabi, a car hit him on Jalandhar-Pathankot highway on Monday afternoon. He suffered serious head injury. Fauja was immediately rushed to a hospital. However, he succumbed to the injuries at 7:30 pm IST on Monday.

At present Fauja Singh's body has been kept in a mortuary till the arrival of his children, who are living abroad. His last rites will be performed only after their arrival.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Sardar Fauja Singh Ji, the legendary marathon runner and an enduring symbol of resilience and hope. Even at the age of 114, he continued to inspire generations with his strength and commitment. I had the honour of walking alongside him during the two-day ‘Nasha Mukt – Rangla Punjab' march from his village Beas, district Jalandhar in December 2024. Even then, his presence infused the movement with unparalleled energy and spirit," Gulab Chand Kataria, Punjab governor, wrote in a post on his official Facebook account.

"It is heartbreaking to learn that he lost his life today in a tragic road accident in his village. His legacy, however, will forever live on in the hearts of those fighting for a healthier, and drug-free Punjab. My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers across the globe. May his soul attain eternal peace."

Age was never a barrier for Fauja Singh. The death of his son Kuldip and his wife forced him to search for a worthwhile alternative in life. At 89 years of age, he took to running seriously. Fauja Singh ran his first race, the London Marathon, in 2000. He was well-known in his village for running "from one place to another", old-timers in his village recount.

Fauja Singh competed in nine 26-mile (42-kilometre) marathons in London, Toronto and New York. His best time was in Toronto, where he clocked five hours, 40 minutes and four seconds.

He was a torchbearer for the 2004 Athens games and 2012 London Olympics, and appeared in advertisement for a major sports brand several years ago alongside the likes of David Beckham and Muhammad Ali.