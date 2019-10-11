 
Dutee Chand Breaks 100m National Record, Moves Closer To Olympic Mark

Updated: 11 October 2019 19:26 IST
Dutee Chand won the women's 100m title at National Open Athletics Championships in Ranchi.

Dutee Chand Breaks 100m National Record, Moves Closer To Olympic Mark
Dutee Chand broke the women's 100m national record in the semifinal heat. © AFP

Dutee Chand broke the national record in the 100-metre event at the National Open Athletics Championships in Ranchi on Friday. She won her semifinal with a time of 11.22 seconds and went on to win the final with a time of 11.25 seconds. The earlier record in the women's 100m event was 11.26 seconds, held jointly by Dutee, recorded at the Asian Athletics Championship 2019 and Rachita Mistry, recorded in 2000.

Dutee reduced 0.04 seconds from her previous personal best of 11.26 seconds.

Dutee also inched closer to the qualification mark for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The qualification mark for the 100m event has been set at 11.15 seconds, with the qualification period ending in June next year.

Dutee Chand needs to shave off a further 0.07 seconds to reach that mark.

