Ahmedabad is preparing for one of its most celebrated sporting events - the 9th Adani Ahmedabad Marathon (AAM) - scheduled for Sunday, November 30, 2025. With meticulous planning and full coordination among civic agencies, the event is set to deliver a seamless and secure marathon experience for thousands of runners. Organised by Adani Sportsline, the marathon is being supported by the Ahmedabad City Police, Traffic Police, and the Health Department. At a joint press briefing on Wednesday (November 26), the organisers outlined event-day arrangements, route logistics, and safety measures, as per a press release.

Present at the briefing were Race Director David Cundy, World Athletics Course Measurement Administrator (Asia & Oceania), along with Niraj Kumar Badgujar, Additional Commissioner of Police, Sector 1, Ahmedabad; Bhavna Patel, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Ahmedabad, Gujarat; and Dr Amir Sanghavi, Medical Director, KD Hospital.

Now just a year away from its 10-year milestone, the marathon continues to expand its footprint, with 24,000-plus runners expected to participate in this year's edition. Recognised for its high standards, AAM is certified by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) and the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS). Since 2022, it has featured on the AIMS Global Marathon Event List, underscoring its status among the premier distance-running events worldwide.

This will be the third edition of the scenic course introduced in 2023. The track winds through Ahmedabad's most iconic locations, including Atal Bridge, Gandhi Ashram, and Ellis Bridge, offering a picturesque, athlete-friendly run.

To flag off the marathon on Sunday, Pranav Adani, Director, Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), will be present. Alongside him, respected members of the armed forces - Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Indian Air Force; Major General Gaurav Bagga, General Officer Commanding, Indian Army; and Mandira Bedi - Actor, Presenter, Author, and fitness enthusiast - will also be there to mark the occasion.

To ensure seamless medical preparedness, KD Hospital, as the official Medical Partner, has helped design an extensive medical support system. Twenty-one medical booths will be positioned across the course, along with one critical-care station at the holding area. 108 ambulances will remain strategically deployed across the route. Additionally, various hydration centres staffed with trained volunteers will support athlete well-being throughout the run.

Senior police, traffic, and medical officials reiterated their readiness:

Niraj Kumar Badgujar, Additional Commissioner of Police, Sector 1, Ahmedabad, confirmed comprehensive plans for crowd management and emergency response. He said, "[quote unchanged]."

Bhavna Patel, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), spoke about traffic advisories for smooth movement in the city. She stated, "[quote unchanged]."

Dr Amir Sanghavi, Medical Director, KD Hospital, said, "[quote unchanged]."

Race Director Dave Cundy shared his confidence in hosting 24,000-plus runners this year. He stated, "[quote unchanged]."

Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer, Adani Sportsline, expressed gratitude to the city's institutions and citizens for their continued support. He emphasised the marathon's enduring theme, #Run4OurSoldiers, with more than 4,000 armed forces personnel and police officers participating, honouring India's defence forces and commemorating their valour through Operation Sindoor.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)