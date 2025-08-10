India's ace javelin thrower Annu Rani has breached the 60m mark for a second time in two days, marking a come back to form after a dip in her performances. After hitting 62.01m at the World Athletics Continental Bronze level tour event in Bhubaneshwar and winning the 800 USD competition she told NDTV, "The experience of throwing here in front of a packed stadium was good. I was able to cross 62m twice in 2 days ago, and that too after 2 years. She found her rhythm in Poland, having thrown 65.59m last week. Annu arrived from Europe jet lagged, hence it was a humongous effort to get used to the conditions and replicate a good show.

"I have travelled a long way and was fatigued as well. To have done 62m while I am so tired gives me immense satisfaction. Hopefully things will be good in the future."

The UP girl spent some time training along with former Javelin world champion Johannes Vetter, who has also experienced a low in his sport after 2021, but kept pursuing for the love of it.

She worked on her technique to find her way back in the sport, training under former Olympic medallist Sergey Makarov. She made two small changes, that were suggested by her coach "My runway is smooth now and I have tried to angle the javelin in a way that it keeps low. Earlier my angle was high generally. That was not giving me the results."

"Crossing 62m has boosted a lot of confidence in me. This will be my 5th world championship. My eye will be on a medal," says Annu Rani.

The qualification window for World Championships closes with the Inter-State meet, later this month

