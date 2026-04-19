The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) will fully fund the implementation of mandatory SRY gene testing for athletes competing in the female category, aligning with new global eligibility regulations introduced by World Athletics. Addressing a press conference on Saturday, AFI spokesperson and World Athletics Vice President Adille Sumariwalla confirmed that the testing process has already begun following discussions at the federation's Annual General Meeting held in Kohima on April 14 and 15. "The SRY gene test is mandatory for participation in the female category at international competitions. It is a one-time test, and AFI will bear the cost to ensure no athlete is burdened financially," Sumariwalla said.

He added that the federation has negotiated with accredited laboratories to reduce the cost of the test from Rs 8,000 to Rs 3,500 per athlete.

The move follows new regulations introduced by World Athletics, which came into force on September 1, 2025, and were first implemented at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025. The rule mandates all athletes competing in the female category in world-ranking events to undergo a one-time SRY gene test, considered a reliable proxy for determining biological sex.

According to Sumariwalla, the AFI will directly coordinate with laboratories identified by its medical commission and make payments on behalf of athletes. "We will also closely monitor the testing procedure to avoid impersonation," he said.

He stressed that maintaining athlete privacy remains a priority. "Once the results are uploaded to the World Athletics database, they will be destroyed to ensure complete confidentiality," Sumariwalla noted.

The testing, which can be conducted via cheek swab or blood sample, will be rolled out across key domestic competitions this season, including national-level events in Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Ludhiana, and Delhi.

Without completing the mandatory test, athletes in the female category will not be eligible to compete in international events, the AFI reiterated.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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