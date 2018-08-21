 
Asian Games 2018 18 Aug 18 to 02 Sep 18

Asian Games 2018: Day 4 India Schedule, When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 21 August 2018 22:09 IST

Indian men's hockey team will play Hong Kong in their pool A match.

Indian shooters Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma bagged the gold and bronze medal, respectively in the Men's 10 metre Air Pistol final in the ongoing 2018 Asian Games on Tuesday. Saurabh clinched the gold after a score of 240.7 while Abhishek stood third scoring 219.3. Tomoyuki Matsuda of Japan secured the silver with 239.7. India's Sanjeev Rajput clinched a silver medal in the men's 50-metre Rifle 3 Positions shooting event. India now have ten medals in total at the end of day three.

Here is India's Day 4 schedule (All timings in IST as per https://en.asiangames2018.id)

Archery

Compound Women's Individual | Ranking Round | Jyothi Surekha, Madhumita Kumari, Trisha Deb, Muskan Kirar (7-30 AM)
Compound Women's Team | Ranking Round | India 7-30 AM

Compound Men's Individual | Ranking Round | Sangampreet Singh, Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan, Aman Saini (12-50 PM)

Compound Men's Team | Ranking Round | India (12-50 PM)

Compound Mixed Team | Ranking Round | India (12-50 PM)

Hockey

Men's Pool A match | India vs Hong Kong (12-30 PM)

Rowing

Men's Lightweight Double Sculls | Heat 1 Start List | 8-50 AM | Rohit Kumar, Bhagwan Singh

Women's Four | Heat 1 Start List | 8 AM | India

Men's Lightweight Eight Repechages | Heat 1 Start List | India | 8-20 AM

Shooting

50m Rifle 3 Positions Women | Qualification | 7-30 AM | Anjum Moudgil, Gayathri Nithyanandam

25m Pistol Women | Start List | Manu Bhaker, Jeevan Rahi (9-30 AM)

Swimming (Medal Event)

Men's 100m Butterfly | Heats | Avinash Mani, Prakash Sajan (7-30 AM)

Men's 100m Breaststroke | Heats | Heat 1 Start List | Sandeep Sejwal (7-55 AM)

Men's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay | Heat 1 Start List | India | 8-46 AM

Taekwondo (Medal contest)

8-15 AM | Men 80 KG | Maan Navjeet (India) vs Phommavanh Somsanouk (Lao)

Tennis

Men's Singles Round of 16 (8-30 AM) | Ramanathan Ramkumar vs Uzbekistan's Karimov Jurabek
Gunneswaran Prabhakharan Prajnesh (India) vs Ly Hoang

Women's Singles Quarterfinal 2 (8-30 AM) | Chong Eudice Wong (Hong Kong, China) vs Ankita Raina (India)

Women's Doubles Round of 16 (8-30 AM) | Ainitdinova, Danilina (Kazakhsthan) vs Raina AR, PG Thombare (India)

Men's Doubles Quarters (10-30 AM) | Bopanna, Sharan vs Hsieh C, yang T

Men's Doubles Quarters (10-30 AM) | Bublik, Yevseyev vs Nagal S, Ramanathan R

Mixed Doubles Round of 16 (1-30 PM) | Chong EW, Wong CH vs AR Raina, Bopanna

Volleyball

Men's Pool F Match 3

India vs Qatar (5-30 PM)

Wrestling

Men's Greco Roman 77KG 1/8 Finals (11-30 AM) | Gurpreet Singh vs Natal Apichai

Men's Greco Roman 87KG 1/8 Finals (11-30 AM) | Harpreet Singh vs Park Heageun

Men's Greco Roman 130 KG (11-54 AM) | Naveen vs Meng Lingzhe

Men's Greco Roman 97 KG Quarterfinals (12-48 PM) | Hardeep vs To-be-defined

Wushu (Medal event)

Women's Sanda 60 KG Semifinals | Naorem Roshibina Devi (India) vs Cai Yingying (China) (7-30 AM)

Men's Sanda 56 KG Semis | Bui Truong Giang vs India's Santosh Kumar

Men's Sanda 60 KG Semis | Ahangarian Erfan vs India's Bhan Partap Singh

Men's Sanda 65 KG Semis | Zafari Foroud vs India's Narender Grewal

How do I watch India's Day 4 Events live?

India's Day 4 Events will be telecast live by the Sony Network.

What time will India's Day 4 Events start?

The first event involving Indian athletes is scheduled to begin at 7:00 am IST.

Where can you follow India's Day 4 Events online?

All Asian Games 2018 Events will be streamed live on Sony Liv. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming times according to the official broadcasters)

Topics : Asian Games 2018 Other Sports India
