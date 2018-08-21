Asian Games 2018: Day 4 India Schedule, When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Indian shooters Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma bagged the gold and bronze medal, respectively in the Men's 10 metre Air Pistol final in the ongoing 2018 Asian Games on Tuesday. Saurabh clinched the gold after a score of 240.7 while Abhishek stood third scoring 219.3. Tomoyuki Matsuda of Japan secured the silver with 239.7. India's Sanjeev Rajput clinched a silver medal in the men's 50-metre Rifle 3 Positions shooting event. India now have ten medals in total at the end of day three.