Virat Kohli is back. Not that he left anywhere, but he is back to his rigorous training schedule. The former India captain played the Test series against West Indies and in one of the ODIs. After he was rested for the last two ODIs after which he left the Caribbean islands. Kohli will again be seen in action at the Asia Cup 2023 which begins on August 30. Before that Kohli gave the fans a glimpse of his 'happy place' in an Instagram story, where he posted an image of his gym.

India are yet to announce their squad for the tournament but many players have started their preparation. The tournament will follow a hybrid model, with four matches to be hosted by Pakistan and all of India's matches and a total of nine fixtures taking place in the Emerald Isle.

India are in Group A, which also have Pakistan and Nepal, while Group B comprises Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan.

The tournament will kick off with a clash between Pakistan and Nepal in Multan, Pakistan. India will start their campaign against Pakistan on September 2, in Kandy. They will be playing their second group stage match at the same venue against Nepal on September 4.

Matches in the Super Four stage will start on September 6, with a clash between the A1 and B2 sides in the respective groups, at Lahore. The rest of the matches will take place in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

On September 17, the final will be held in Colombo.

The tournament will be held in a 50-over format, keeping in mind the ICC Cricket World Cup, which will be hosted in India from October 5 to November 19.

Sri Lanka are the defending Asia Cup champions, having won the title last year. They have won a total of six titles.

India have been the most successful team in the tournament's history, with a total of 7 titles.

With ANI inputs

