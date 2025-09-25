Story ProgressBack to home
Topics mentioned in this article
Pakistan Cricket Team Bangladesh Cricket Team Asia Cup 2025 Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Super Four - Match 5 Litton Das Agha Salman Sahibzada Farhan Saif Hassan Mustafizur Rahman Shaheen Afridi Fakhar Zaman Jaker Ali Nasum Ahmed Rishad Hossain Mohammad Nawaz Haris Rauf Saim Ayub Tawhid Hridoy Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs Cricket
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check Asia Cup 2025 News, Schedule, Points Table and Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.