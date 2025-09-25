Advertisement
Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Updates, Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan square off against Bangladesh in a do-or-die match in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage, in Dubai. It is the final Super Four match for both teams and a virtual knockout game, as the winner will book their spot in the Asia Cup final, while the loser will be eliminated. Led by Salman Ali Agha, Pakistan enter the match on a high, having beaten Sri Lanka in their previous game. On the other hand, Bangladesh, who are playing on back-to-back days, will hope skipper Litton Das is fit to help them bounce back from their defeat to India. (Live Scorecard)

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four LIVE Updates, straight from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai:

Sep 25, 2025 19:12 (IST)
Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE: Will Litton Das be fit?

Bangladesh captain and star batter Litton Das had to pull out of their match against India, as he picked up an injury during practice. Bangladesh will hope Litton returns for such a crucial match, but we will only know for sure at the toss.

Sep 25, 2025 19:08 (IST)
Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE: Tough schedule for Bangladesh

Bangladesh face a big challenge. They are playing on back-to-back days, and will have to overcome fatigue, put the defeat to India at the back of their mind, and enter the match. If Bangladesh win, they will enter the Asia Cup final for the fourth time.

Sep 25, 2025 19:03 (IST)
Pakistan vs Bangadesh LIVE: Pakistan on a high

Pakistan enter their final Super Four match in high spirits. Against the odds, they defeat Sri Lanka in their previous game, dominating the majority of the match. In particular, Pakistan's bowling stepped up, with lead pacer Shaheen Afridi scalping three wickets.

Sep 25, 2025 18:52 (IST)
Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE: Knockout match!

A very warm welcome to one and all for the live coverage of the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four climax! Pakistan take on Bangladesh in a virtual knockout clash, as the winner of the match enters the Asia Cup final, while the loser get knocked out!

Topics mentioned in this article
