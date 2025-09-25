Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Updates, Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan square off against Bangladesh in a do-or-die match in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage, in Dubai. It is the final Super Four match for both teams and a virtual knockout game, as the winner will book their spot in the Asia Cup final, while the loser will be eliminated. Led by Salman Ali Agha, Pakistan enter the match on a high, having beaten Sri Lanka in their previous game. On the other hand, Bangladesh, who are playing on back-to-back days, will hope skipper Litton Das is fit to help them bounce back from their defeat to India. (Live Scorecard)

