A video has been circulating on social media where a Pakistan fan can be seen urging the Indian team to boycott the next match between the two sides in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. His remarks come after the Indian team was involved in a major controversy following their seven-wicket win over Pakistan. The Indian players, including captain Suryakumar Yadav, refused to shake hands with their Pakistan counterparts. Suryakumar defended the move, saying it was their way of showing solidarity with the families of the Pahalgam terrorist attack victims. For the unversed, India and Pakistan could face off against each other once again if both reach the Super 4s of the ongoing tournament.

Even if India decides to boycott their Super 4s match against Pakistan, the two teams could still face each other in the final. While the man admitted that his team is no match for India, he, as a fan, would enjoy even his team loses in the final.

"Indian media se log? As a Pakistani fan I request India to boycott the next match, because we want to qualify for the final. Boycott the next match, so we will get two points, thank you!" the fan was heard as saying in a viral video.

"Our current team cannot even beat Afghanistan. So, I request India to boycott next match. We would be happy if we reach the final."

On being reminded that India could still meet Pakistan in the final, he added: "Let us reach the final first, then we'll se what happens"

India's 'No Handshake' policy could be repeated as both teams are likely to meet two more times in the remainder of the tournament.

On Monday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) demanded immediate removal of match referee Andy Pycroft from the ongoing Asia Cup, alleging violation of the apex body's code of conduct by him during the match again India.

The 69-year-old Pycroft, who is a former Zimbabwe player, officiated the match at the end of which Indian players did not shake hands with the rival team.

The PCB has lodged a formal complaint against him with the ICC even though the world body is not conducting the tournament that falls under the purview of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

(With PTI Inputs)