Former Indian cricket team opener Wasim Jaffer posted a hilarious video on social media following the Asian Cricket Council (ACC)'s decision to include a reserve day for the India-Pakistan Super 4 game in Asia Cup 2023. The move did not go down well with social media users as that was the only game that was given a reserve day after the group stage match between the two teams was abandoned due to rain. Jaffer took to X formerly known as Twitter sharing a scene from Bollywood movie 'Hum Saath Saath Hai' and reflecting on the situation of all four teams.

Earlier, the Asia Cup final only had the reserve day, but the India and Pakistan match has been given an exception.

After playing against Pakistan, India's next scheduled match in the Super Four stage is against Sri Lanka on September 12.

The group stage match between India and Pakistan was called off due to rain, with both teams sharing one point each. India were bundled out at 266 in 48.5 overs with Hardik Pandya's 87 and Ishan Kishan's 82 helping the team post a decent target. However, rain played spoilsport and the match was called off without Pakistan facing a single ball.

With rains also forecast in Colombo for the next week, the Pakistan Cricket Board, the official hosts of the tournament, were on board with plans to move the Colombo matches to Hambantota, but eventually, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) sent a mail to the stakeholders stating that the matches would be played in Colombo as originally scheduled, according to ESPNcricinfo.

A rain threat hangs over the India vs Pakistan match on Sunday, too, with up to 90 per cent chance of precipitation. If the weather clears up, India's bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah could return to action after having missed the Nepal fixture for the birth of his child.

(With ANI inputs)